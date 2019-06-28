A number of celebrities have come out to stand with one of their own, Timi Dakolo after his wife's now-famous interview where she accused the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her twice.

From Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa to Simi and even Banky W, the list is endless of the celebrities who have come out to openly drag the popular Abuja pastor, while consoling Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola over the ugly incidents.

So guys here is how some of your favourite celebrities are reacting to Busola's now famous interview with YNaija where she alleged that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA raped her years ago.

1. Don Jazzy

For Don Jazzy, he was happy that Busola Dakolo was standing out as the face for women who have been through situations like hers. Don Jazzy made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 28, 2019.

"Thank you for being a voice for the many women that don’t have the courage to speak out yet. It is important we let our mothers, sisters, daughters know that you cannot be bullied for speaking the truth. #iStandWithBusola @busoladakolo @timidakolo," he wrote.

2. Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa sees Busola Dakolo as a strong woman who has stood out despite all that she reportedly went through in the hands of her alleged rapist years ago. She went on to thank her for speaking out, thank you for unlocking the door for others to do the same.

"This is our sister, let us lift her up in light. All I see is a strong, black woman who beat the odds to survive the horror and nightmare of abuse. I am so sorry you had to go through this, I am so sorry babe. Thank you for speaking out, thank you for unlocking the door for others to do the same. Your Pain is not in vain, your pain will break the chains for other people who are in the dark. Well done. You are beautiful, I applaud your courage, I salute you for doing this. Guys pls let us come together and love on her, let us lift her up in love and stand by her. Let us stand in her shoes and speak out against injustice. Let the perpetrator face the law. Lawyers in the building let’s do this right.

"To watch your abuser daily go on unrepentant is the worst thing that anyone can imagine and @busoladakolo needs justice. Let the system work this time. God will mend your broken heart, God will heal your soul and protect you. Dear @timidakolo God bless you for standing and speaking out even when you faced heavy criticism, thank you for being strong for your other half, this hurts so much, so so much and I pray we get justice. We cannot let this slide, let’s not stop at talking on Social media, let us use our network to get every victim the justice they deserve. If we don’t fight now, we have failed all the victims, we have silenced the voices that need to be heard too. cc @opetodolapo," she wrote.

3. Simi

Simi couldn't hide her disdain for the actions of Busola's alleged rapist. She, however, adviced women to speak out when they find themselves in conditions like this. She went on to share a part of the video where Busola gave a comprehensive account of her experience in the hands of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

"Furious. See how shaken she is reliving it. I pray sharing this truth relieves you of this burden @busoladakolo To this man’s supporters - serve God, but don’t follow any man blindly. Ask questions! If it feels wrong, don’t ignore it. If u see something, talk! #iStandWithBusola," she wrote.

4. Banky W

Just like everyone who applauded Busola's boldness and courage for coming to speak out, Banky W expressed his displeasure over the video but thanked her and sent all his love to her. He also shared the now famous video on his Instagram page where she gave an account of what happened to her years ago.

" @busoladakolo this was so hard to watch... I am so sorry you went through this nightmare. But I am SOOOO PROUD of you for sharing your truth. You didn't speak up for yourself alone, but for all the voiceless victims who have suffered similar horrors at the hands of predators like him. Sending love, light and support your way. We are standing by you and @timidakolo. God bless, protect and strengthen you. Stay strong. You are incredible. #Unbroken #Unchained #iStandWithBusola," he wrote.

5. Akah Nnanni

The rising movie star who revealed that he worships at the COZA, where Biodun Fatoyinbo pastors, said he was in shock at this latest video and wanted the pastor to come out and say his own side of the story. He, however, said he stands with Busola on this one since she has come out to reveal what she experienced in the hands of Biodun Fatoyinbo.

"I woke up to several missed calls, and text messages. My friends know my relationship with @cozaglobal. Let me say this. COZA is my church. I love my pastor... But rape is a serious issue. My stomach churns as I write this. I spoke with @timidakolo a week ago and tried to understand why he had taken a stance against my pastor. I had just come back from honeymoon when all my friends sent me his attacks to my pastor a few weeks ago. I sought to understand, not to attack. I was under so much turmoil too because this is my church, my pastor, and I cannot go around like nothing is happening and the church isn't addressing anything or re-assuring the members. We must not see evil and cover it. We must not see evil and turn the other way. You all know me. I attack and speak out against corrupt political leaders every time.

"Well, this has hit home. Our leaders and our fathers must be held accountable. And they must deem us worthy to be answerable to. If we cannot clean in the church, forget it. We cannot clean the country. I am tired of hearing so much, so much rubbish about my church and leadership over the years especially cos of the industry I belong to, nothing passes our ears behind the scene.

"My pastor @biodunfatoyinbo has to say something this time. If the rest of the church does not need it, I need it. For my sake, sir... Speak on this. I stand with @busoladakolo as she has spoken her truth. I stand with the body of Christ also. I ask that my pastor come out and speak his own truth. I am praying for the church. Please let us pray for both the Dakolo and the Fatoyinbo families. (wife and kids). In the end, if we need to, let us scatter the place... Then the truth will stand up. 💔," he wrote.

6. Uche Jombo

Uche Jombo had a word for those who feel Busola Dakolo should have come out a long time ago to expose the man of God of raping her. According to her, a woman is free to heal and talk about her rape experience.

"The healing process! She can speak out anytime she chooses, whatever time or year that she feels comfortable to speak, so face the real " Rape "issue... Stop asking rape victims why it took them years to speak. PS. A woman can be a baby mama, a working girl, a sex worker whatever label you want to call her, at the end of the day RAPE is RAPE make no mistake about that," she wrote.

7. Adesua Etomi

For Adesua Etomi, it is time for everyone to come out and have that conversation about rape. She went to thank Busola for her braveness and decision to come out and speak about her rape experience.

"Survivor. Not a victim. You have spoken your truth even when you knew it could cost you everything. Clearly, we still need to have active conversations about rape because a lot of people CLEARLY still don't get it. Busola, we are proud of you. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. You have done something. #istandwithyou #istandwithbusoladakolo," she wrote.

Busola Dakolo had on Friday, June 28, 2019, in an exclusive interview with YNaija revealed that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was seventeen years old in Ilorin, Kwara state.