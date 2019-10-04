Don Jazzy has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria to legalise Cannabis farming.

The music mogul made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, October 3, 2019. According to him, the government should be able to make the business environment conducive for those who would want to go into cannabis farming.

"Regulatory bodies can be established at the federal or state level to give licenses and rules to interested weed cultivators who should be made to adhere to enacted guidelines. #VoiceOfTheDon," he tweeted.

It didn't end there as he went on to express his shock at the redundancy and vagueness of the existing drug and narcotics acts in the country.

"The Dangerous Drugs Act of 1935, the Indian Hemp Act of 1966 and the NDLEA & NAFDAC Act amended in 2004 are very vague and need to be reviewed by the National Assembly. #VoiceOfTheDon," he added.

Don Jazzy's latest comments are coming a few weeks after he had called out the government over the budget spent on the country's National Assembly.

