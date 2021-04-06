On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy shocked fans and Nigerians in general when he revealed that he was once married.

Don Jazzy revealed he was once married in London to a certain lady, Michelle Jackson. He even shared a photo from his secret court or registry marriage in London.

Here are some interesting facts about Don Jazzy's ex-wife, you should know.

1. She has a son

Jackson has a cute son. Even though the identity of the son's father is not known he is not Don Jazzy's child. In March 2019, she shared a photo of her son via her Instagram page and had some cute words for him.

"My little superman. Love you dearly my little bean 🧡.... You know when you pray for someone to love you to the very bones...... you think Jah will answer with some romantic Mr lover lover, but I know this little fella was my answer," she wrote.

2. She is 40 years old

Michelle Jackson is 40 years old. She will be turning 41 in October 2021. The mother of one took to her Instagram page back in 2020, to celebrate her birthday.

"Thanking Jah for another day, another year, and another milestone! 40 WOW If you know me personally, you'll know I have been stressing 🤯 about having the number 4 at the beginning of my age........ but at the same time.....being grateful that I have life🙏🏽," she wrote.

"I typically post a greyscale photo yearly... it's my way of reminding myself to keep life "simple" This year has been a living nightmare for all I'm sure if i could, I'd love to erase this year from my memory.....but to do thIt would mean i erase all the valuable lessons I've learnt and personal achievements that don't always make it on to Instagram."

3. She is a writer and model

Michelle is quite a multi-talented young lady. She is a writer and when she is not writing, she is busy handling modelling gigs. That's not all, the 40-year-old mum is also a fashion brand ambassador.

4. She is older than Don Jazzy

When Don Jazzy announced that he was once married, he said he got married at the age of 20 and separated when he was 22. The music star turned 38 in late 2020, while Jackson turned 40 in that same year.

5. Resides in the United Kingdom

Jackson resides in the United Kingdom where she got married to Don Jazzy almost 18 years ago.