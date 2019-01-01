While a number of celebrities were releasing photos to wind up 2018, MI Abaga just like all of them shared a photo of a mystery woman and himself, which is making us wonder if he has a new bae.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 31, 2018, where he talked about all that he went through in 2018 and summed it up with the idea that the lady in the photo was the best thing that happened to him in the year.

"I lost things along the way... relationships, time, investments... People 😢.. but here is to 2019 and doing this crazy thing called life for at least another 365 days.. this picture sums up best what 2018 felt like.. keep the most important people close... words for 2019. Blessings and light to you all!!!! Happy New Year!!!!!!" he captioned the photo.

Okay, guys, it looks like we just might have another big celebrity wedding in 2019...what do you think? We all know MI Abaga was in a relationship a while ago even though it didn't last. Talking about his past relationship, back in 2018 during his birthday, he got a very cute and emotional message from his former girlfriend, Erica.

Check out emotional message MI Abaga's ex-girlfriend sends him on birthday

October 4 was MI Abaga's birthday and usual, messages of love from fans came in their numbers but one special message was that of his ex-girlfriend, Erica which was quite emotional. Erica took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 4, 2018, where she penned down a very cute and emotional message to the rapper.

"True friends never stop loving each other. We may have failed as lovebirds but as friends, we would do a better job. Fani your birthday is stamped into my heart so, no matter where I am and who I have become, I'll always wish you a happy birthday. Happy birthday, champ," she wrote.

Just in case you don't know who Erica is, she was MI Abaga's longtime girlfriend. At some point, Erica worked with Choc City group before she resigned. It is not clear when and how the relationship between these two ended but it is safe to it was one of the most private relationships in the celebrities circle.