Do2dtun shares his views on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's relationship saga

In a recent interview, Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancée disclosed that the actor refused to have sexual relations with her for the entire five years of their relationship, citing religious convictions as the justification.

She had stated that his decision to refrain from touching her had left her feeling very perplexed and that it had affected her self-esteem.

The OAP took to Twitter to share these views, asking when it became a crime or a thing of shame to be celibate, given that it was a moral and religious standard.

"He wrote: The last I checked, sex before marriage was discouraged to make relationships sacred, resolute & Godly. When did it become wrong not to have it before marriage? Haven’t you all seen now that everything we considered bad are now good and what was seen as good is now bad?"

"What I am simply saying is, they said “don't have sex before marriage because it’s a sin” The same way they said being a virgin before marriage is a good thing. Counselors, The Bible, our parents told us. So why are these things now seen as bad when you don’t do them?"

In sharp contrast...

The controversial actress Nkechi Blessing has said she can’t be in a relationship with a man who insists on being celibate, in reaction to Fancy Acholonu’s revelation about her 5-year relationship with Alexx Ekubo.

In response to the exposé, Nkechi stated that she would never be in a relationship where she would not have intimacy with her partner.