Djinee says government will only deal with banditry until their families are involved

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, November 22, 2021, the singer said the government only takes decisive actions when it matters to them and their families.

"The govt never attacks any issue (good & bad) except it has a direct impact on their lives & livelihoods. Ebola, Covid, Endsars protests, crypto etc. They acted decisively. They'll treat bandits with kid gloves until their lives & that of their families are in danger," he tweeted.

"All it takes for the govt to wipe out this menace is for the bandits & herdsmen to take the lives of one of their own, "mistakenly". Till then they can continue to brazenly kidnap & maim ordinary Nigerians for all the govt cares."