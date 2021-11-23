Nigerian music star Djinee has slammed the government over their handling of the insecurity facing the nation.
Djinee says government will only deal with banditry until their families are involved
The music star says the government is paying deaf ears because the hen is yet to come back home to roost.
In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, November 22, 2021, the singer said the government only takes decisive actions when it matters to them and their families.
"The govt never attacks any issue (good & bad) except it has a direct impact on their lives & livelihoods. Ebola, Covid, Endsars protests, crypto etc. They acted decisively. They'll treat bandits with kid gloves until their lives & that of their families are in danger," he tweeted.
"All it takes for the govt to wipe out this menace is for the bandits & herdsmen to take the lives of one of their own, "mistakenly". Till then they can continue to brazenly kidnap & maim ordinary Nigerians for all the govt cares."
This will be the second time in months that the music star will be chiding the government over the state of the nation.
