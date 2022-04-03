RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

DJ Obi says Nigeria needs men who are ready to take the nation to the next level.

Nigerian music star Banky W and popular disc jockey Obi [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/DJObiajent]
Nigerian music star Banky W and popular disc jockey Obi [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/DJObiajent]

One person who isn't really in favour of Nigerian music star Banky W's political ambition is DJ Obi.

Recommended articles

Banky W recently announced that he'll be running for a seat in the federal house of representatives.

After Pulse published the news of the singer's ambition, DJ Obi took to the comments section of that post where he called out Banky.

DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition
DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition Pulse Nigeria

"Anywhere breeze blow you dey there. Today pastor, tomorrow artist, next tomorrow politician. Next week deliverance ministry, next month new single on the way. ABEG! We need real politicians," he wrote.

"This is not a popularity contest. We are serious about our country, Nigeria is on the verge of getting on the path of greatness, we need solid men that are willing to loose it all for this nation to work and work well. The work ahead is not for the weak hearts……No, be now I go talk #endsars."

It did not end there as he went on to call the music star a 'closet MF and disgusting.'

DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition
DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition Pulse Nigeria

"Say all you want. This closet MF is still disgusting. It will all play out and I won’t be silent, I will be part of that call-out ALL DAY! Na me just won start am, the rest will join in later. WITH RECEIPTS!…..Politics abi? Make we play am. 😂😂😂," he wrote.

It is not clear what the rift between Banky W and DJ Obi may be but one thing is almost certain there is more to it than meets the eye.

The music declared his intention to run for the house of representatives on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Banky W first announced his decision to run for the house of representatives back in November 2018.

The news was largely received by both fans and industry colleagues.

He however lost the elections to Ibrahim Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

Will Smith’s slap: Hollywood and the media are not faultless either

Will Smith’s slap: Hollywood and the media are not faultless either

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

5 artistes come together As 'Inestimable Music' to release collaborative album, ‘Listen To The Music’

5 artistes come together As 'Inestimable Music' to release collaborative album, ‘Listen To The Music’

The true story behind amazon’s drama series ‘The Underground Railroad’

The true story behind amazon’s drama series ‘The Underground Railroad’

Joey Jaey drops new music titled, ‘Bam Bam’

Joey Jaey drops new music titled, ‘Bam Bam’

Future Sounds Vol.1 featuring Frayz, ChuXchu, Jimohsoundz, Noon Dave and others

Future Sounds Vol.1 featuring Frayz, ChuXchu, Jimohsoundz, Noon Dave and others

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

GRAMMYs 2022: Here is the full list of presenters and performers

GRAMMYs 2022: Here is the full list of presenters and performers

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Annie Idibia drags elder brother on Instagram after he accused her of being a drug addict

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her brother Wisdom Macauley [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/MacauleyWisdom]

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]

Pulse List: 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [2022]

Some of the most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [Instagram/IniEdo] [Instagram/MrP] [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]