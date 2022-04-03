'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

Banky W recently announced that he'll be running for a seat in the federal house of representatives.

After Pulse published the news of the singer's ambition, DJ Obi took to the comments section of that post where he called out Banky.

"Anywhere breeze blow you dey there. Today pastor, tomorrow artist, next tomorrow politician. Next week deliverance ministry, next month new single on the way. ABEG! We need real politicians," he wrote.

"This is not a popularity contest. We are serious about our country, Nigeria is on the verge of getting on the path of greatness, we need solid men that are willing to loose it all for this nation to work and work well. The work ahead is not for the weak hearts……No, be now I go talk #endsars."

It did not end there as he went on to call the music star a 'closet MF and disgusting.'

"Say all you want. This closet MF is still disgusting. It will all play out and I won’t be silent, I will be part of that call-out ALL DAY! Na me just won start am, the rest will join in later. WITH RECEIPTS!…..Politics abi? Make we play am. 😂😂😂," he wrote.

It is not clear what the rift between Banky W and DJ Obi may be but one thing is almost certain there is more to it than meets the eye.

The music declared his intention to run for the house of representatives on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Banky W first announced his decision to run for the house of representatives back in November 2018.

The news was largely received by both fans and industry colleagues.