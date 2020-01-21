DJ Khaled has welcomed a second child with his wife, Nicole Tuck in the United States of America.

The music mogul shared the good news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.A visibly excited DJ Khaled could not hide his join from the photo shared on his page.

Even though he hasn't announced the sex of the child, it appears both mother and child are doing well. His friends and fans have already started sending in congratulatory messages under the comment section of his latest post on Instagram.

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and his wife on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse. Well its a known fact that DJ Khaled has a thing for spoiling his kids with expensive gifts and a 'to-die-for' lifestyle. We guess this new baby will be getting a similar treatment like that of his first son, Asahd...maybe another baby album producer.

A few months ago, we also announced the arrival of Chris Brown's second child. Since the arrival of the baby, CB has kept his fans busy with cute photos of the baby on his Instagram page.

The baby's arrival...

Chris Brown welcomed a second child with his girlfriend, Ammika Harris back in 2019 [ThristyForNews]

TMZ first broke the news of the baby's arrival in 2019. Chris Brown had taken to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 20, 2019, where he shared a photo of himself looking down smiling at what is perceived as his baby boy.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote of a date that appears to be the date of the arrival of the baby.