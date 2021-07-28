RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has recently renewed a three-year contract with leading beer brand Goldberg Lager Beer.

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

The renewed ambassadorial deal was officially disclosed in a signing that took place at a cosy dinner party held in Lagos.

Recommended articles
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer Pulse Nigeria

At the event, Odunlade expressed his appreciation to the brand, stating,

"The past few years as an ambassador have been an experience that has helped me appreciate the culture of my people. For the next three years, God willing, I will work extremely hard to properly project our cultures and values in a positive light to a large audience."

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer Pulse Nigeria

According to Kehinde Kadiri, portfolio manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, "Odunlade has been able to connect effectively with our consumer base. His role as an ambassador over the years has been an invaluable asset to the Goldberg Lager Beer brand.

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer Pulse Nigeria

Also in attendance to witness the momentous moment were two of Goldberg’s brand ambassadors: DJ Kaywise and Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg; and Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg.

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer Pulse Nigeria
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer
DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyNigerianBreweriesPlc

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Bitter Rain' to hit cinemas in August

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

YouTube Music announces the largest global Foundry class of artists to date with Bella Shmurda joining the program

Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School

Onyeka Onwenu blasts Obi Cubana's extravagant burial for mom, says she wants to be buried quietly

Baba Ijesha didn't sexually touch Princess' daughter in CCTV footage – Defence

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty

'If you're living off a man, don't give false narratives of how hard you work' - Georgina Onuoha

Paris Hilton says she is not pregnant