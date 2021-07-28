DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

Pulse Nigeria

At the event, Odunlade expressed his appreciation to the brand, stating,

"The past few years as an ambassador have been an experience that has helped me appreciate the culture of my people. For the next three years, God willing, I will work extremely hard to properly project our cultures and values in a positive light to a large audience."

According to Kehinde Kadiri, portfolio manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, "Odunlade has been able to connect effectively with our consumer base. His role as an ambassador over the years has been an invaluable asset to the Goldberg Lager Beer brand.”

Also in attendance to witness the momentous moment were two of Goldberg’s brand ambassadors: DJ Kaywise and Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg; and Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg.

