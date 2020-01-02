One of Nigeria's finest disc jockeys, DJ Cuppy is still amazed that she is still single.

The heiress to the Otedola dynasty had revealed on her Instagram stories on Thursday, January 2, 2020, that she was shocked that she was already in another year and her marital status hasn't changed.

"Me trying to figure out how it's 2020 and I'm still single," she wrote.

One of Nigeria's finest disc jockeys, DJ Cuppy wants everyone, including her secret admirers that she is still single. [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Okay lovers of DJ Cuppy especially the guys who have been dying to walk the gorgeous disc jockey down the aisle, this is the time to make that move, slide in her DM and shoot your shot.

Okay lovers of DJ Cuppy especially the guys who have been dying to walk the gorgeous disc jockey down the aisle, this is the time to make that move, slide in her DM and shoot your shot. [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Talking about celebrities who are single and making it public, Mercy Eke, winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija recently announced that she was single but not searching.

Mercy Eke is single...

The winner of the last edition of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says she is single and not searching. [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat page on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. In a short but direct post, the beautiful reality star announced her arrival into the singlehood association.

"Single not searching," she wrote.

Okay guys, calm down before we all explode with questions about her love story with former housemate, Ike. We also wonder what might have gone wrong with their beautiful relationship.

The winner of the last edition of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says she is single and not searching. [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

However, we cannot jump into conclusions as this might just be another celebrity trying to seek the attention of her teaming fans or just maybe she has something special she would be revealing in the nearest future.