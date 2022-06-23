RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppyv [Instagram/CuppyMusic]
Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppyv [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

The billionaire heiress shared photos of her latest addition to her garage via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

According to Cuppy, it has always been her dream to own a Landrover truck.

The popular disc jockey gave a tour guide of her new ride, sharing details of some of the unique features of the truck.

According to several car websites, a Landrover Defender 90 XS starts from 34,000 pounds.

The last time Cuppy shared photos of her new car was in 2020 when her dad, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, got her a new Ferrari Portofino.

The billionaire also got his other daughters, Temi and Tolani matching Ferrari Portofinos.

"Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! 💕💨 #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat," Cuppy captioned the photos at that time.

According to cars website, Edmunds, a 2019 Ferrari Portofino goes for about $210,000 (That's between N80M - N81M).

Otedola is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC.

He is also the owner of several other businesses across shipping, real estate, and finance.

He has recently invested in power generation as part of the 'liberalisation of the sector in Nigeria.'

His father, the late Michael Otedola was governor of Lagos state between 1992 and 1993.

Odion Okonofua

