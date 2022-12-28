DJ Cuppy shares motivational words with 'single pringles'

The celebrity DJ and daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Otedola stated that true love can still be found before the end of the year.

The disc jockey, who got engaged to British boxer and Youtuber Ryan Taylor 25 days after they met, stated this on Instagram on Monday, December 26.

"2023 is a few days away... but you can still meet the love of your life before the end of the year," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The report of her engagement came following the release of a video in which the DJ was seen getting a ring from her partner.