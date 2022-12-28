ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy shares motivational words with 'single pringles'

Babatunde Lawal

DJ Cuppy says all is not lost.

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]
Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy, has shared a word of encouragement for people who are still single.

The celebrity DJ and daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Otedola stated that true love can still be found before the end of the year.

The disc jockey, who got engaged to British boxer and Youtuber Ryan Taylor 25 days after they met, stated this on Instagram on Monday, December 26.

"2023 is a few days away... but you can still meet the love of your life before the end of the year," she wrote.

Cuppy
Cuppy Pulse Nigeria

The report of her engagement came following the release of a video in which the DJ was seen getting a ring from her partner.

After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You.'

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.
