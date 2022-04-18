RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I’ve genuinely forgotten I’m a full-time student since I started djing again' - DJ Cuppy

Odion Okonofua

Cuppy is currently studying African Studies at the University of Oxford.

Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppyv [Instagram/CuppyMusic]
Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppyv [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy revealed how she has been hugely distracted from school since returning to djing.

Cuppy gained admission to the prestigious University of Oxford in 2021.

In a post shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 17, 2022, the billionaire heiress said she has forgotten about her studies because of the several gigs she has been getting lately.

DJ Cuppy says she djing has become a distraction to her studies
DJ Cuppy says she djing has become a distraction to her studies Pulse Nigeria

"I can’t even lie…Since I started djing again and taking on projects and bookings I have genuinely forgotten that I am indeed still a full-time student as Oxford university and have a whole research thesis due this summer," she wrote.

According to Cuppy, she has to remind her team about the importance of her studies.

"I have to keep reminding myself and my team that music cannot get in the way of school. Damn."

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]
Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic] Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that she was accepted into the prestigious university in March 2022.

This will be the music star's second master's degree in six years.

Cuppy earned a master's degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.

She is one of Nigeria's most influential disc jockeys.

Odion Okonofua

