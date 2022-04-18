'I’ve genuinely forgotten I’m a full-time student since I started djing again' - DJ Cuppy

Cuppy gained admission to the prestigious University of Oxford in 2021.

In a post shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 17, 2022, the billionaire heiress said she has forgotten about her studies because of the several gigs she has been getting lately.

Pulse Nigeria

"I can’t even lie…Since I started djing again and taking on projects and bookings I have genuinely forgotten that I am indeed still a full-time student as Oxford university and have a whole research thesis due this summer," she wrote.

According to Cuppy, she has to remind her team about the importance of her studies.

"I have to keep reminding myself and my team that music cannot get in the way of school. Damn."

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that she was accepted into the prestigious university in March 2022.

This will be the music star's second master's degree in six years.

Cuppy earned a master's degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.