RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Cuppy is currently studying for her second master's degree at the prestigious Oxford University.

Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]
Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has continued to lament about her study at the prestigious University of Oxford.

Recommended articles

The billionaire heiress made this known via her Instagram and Twitter page on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

"Counting down the days left at @Oxford_Uni 📚 Hilary Term has been TOUGH and I’m honestly struggling. Sometimes it feels like I’m not good enough to be here 🧠💭," she wrote on Instagram.

On Twitter, she revealed that she has considered dropping out of school.

"For the first time EVER, today I actually considered dropping out of Oxford University 💔📚," she tweeted.

This is coming weeks after the disc jockey revealed that she sometimes regretted returning to school.

"Some days I’m at @UniofOxford deeply regretting doing a 3rd university degree because I feel like it’s affected my progress in the music industry but some days like this," she tweeted.

It would be recalled that she was accepted into the prestigious university in March 2022.

This will be the music star's second master's degree in six years.

Cuppy earned a master's degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.

She is one of Nigeria's most influential disc jockeys.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Timaya accused of hit and run, victim seriously injured

Timaya accused of hit and run, victim seriously injured

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Michael Obiazi's 'Flaky' set for North American release

Michael Obiazi's 'Flaky' set for North American release

Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1

Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1

Actress Shade Akintaylor 'Oluweri Magbo Ojo' is dead

Actress Shade Akintaylor 'Oluweri Magbo Ojo' is dead

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

Trending

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Juliet Ibrahim

Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help

Shatta Wale and his mum