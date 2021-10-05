RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy resumes classes at University of Oxford

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

This will be the music star's second master's degree in six years.

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]
Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Nigerian disc jockey, Cuppy has resumed classes fully at the prestigious University of Oxford.

The billionaire heiress took to her Twitter page on Monday, October 4, 2021, where she shared photos from school.

"First day of classes! Officially a full time student at University of Oxford! Wish me luck with my Masters." she wrote.

It would be recalled that she was accepted into the prestigious university in March.
It would be recalled that she was accepted into the prestigious university in March. Pulse Nigeria

This will be the music star's second master's degree in six years.

Cuppy earned a master's degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.

She is one of Nigeria's most influential disc jockeys.

