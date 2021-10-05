DJ Cuppy resumes classes at University of Oxford

The billionaire heiress took to her Twitter page on Monday, October 4, 2021, where she shared photos from school.

"First day of classes! Officially a full time student at University of Oxford! Wish me luck with my Masters." she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that she was accepted into the prestigious university in March.

This will be the music star's second master's degree in six years.

Cuppy earned a master's degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.