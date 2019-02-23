The pair revealed matching enthusiasm as they engaged in a father and daughter procession to cast their votes.

In the clip shared on their Instagram profiles, the DJ prompted her billionaire dad for a comment as she tried to transfer the excitement to her followers. In his response, he encouraged voters to visit a polling unit close to them to prepare Nigeria for a better future.

"Good morning everybody. Today is the day that Nigeria decides. My dad and I are walking over to our voting units. We are very excited," DJ Cuppy says in the clip. Her interest lies in encouraging registered balloters to exercise their franchise.

Offering a remark to her thoughts, Femi Otedola says, "go and vote and let's shape the future of Nigeria."

At some polling units in Lagos, observers have noticed a sluggish voting process due to the late arrival of election officials at the centers.

The Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo is at his polling unit at the Victoria Garden City, to cast his vote. Like many participants, he is hopeful about a peaceful and fair elections.

