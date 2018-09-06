Pulse.ng logo
DJ Cuppy flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren

Dj Cuppy Disc Jockey flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren

  • Published:
DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram to share the picture to her 989,000 followers on Thursday noon, September 6, 2018.

(Instagram/DJ Cuppy)

DJ Cuppy has ignited a conversation after sharing a picture of herself sitting on a Mercedes Benz Mclaren SLR valued at N250 million.

The celebrity disc jockey took to her Instagram to share the picture to her 989,000 followers on Thursday noon, September 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy shares bedroom photo with boyfriend, Asa Asika

Cuppy captioned the picture as, “25 sitting on 25 mill! #Currency #CuppyOnAMission.”

 

The automobile, which ranges between $132,714 to $855,014, was parked comfortable in a compound suspected to be the home of Forte Oil boss and Cuppy's dad, Femi Otedola.

DJ Cuppy play

DJ Cuppy

(Instagram/CuppyMusic)

ALSO READ: Femi Otedola buys N24 million Range Rover Sport for DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy recreates Disney love scene with boyfriend, Asa

Don't we all love it when celebrities show their loved ones public display of affection? like the now viral video of the famous Disney cartoon scene DJ Cuppy and her boyfriend, Asa Asika recreated.

So today is Asa Asika's birthday and his girlfriend, DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram stories where she shared a number of photos of the birthday celebrant.

 

She went on to share the now viral video where they were both spotted eating spaghetti together creating a scene from the popular Disney cartoon "The Lady and The Tramp."

This video will be giving us the couple goals electrifying feeling for a long time. Happy Birth Asa Asika from all of us at PULSE. Since going public with their relationship, Asa Asika and DJ Cuppy have become one interesting couple to watch on social media.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

