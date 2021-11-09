DJ Caise and wife Xerona welcome 2nd child

Xerona took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, where she announced the arrival of their baby.

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” ‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭29:11‬ ‬‬ Welcome to our family, Oluwaseyipe Aviya Phillips. You are blessed baby girl 💞," she captioned the photos.

Congratulations to the Philips from all of us at Pulse.

Xerona and DJ Caise got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Aurelia Aderinsola Phillips, in 2019.