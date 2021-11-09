Nigerian disc jockey, Derin Philips popularly known as DJ Caise, and his wife, Xerona, have welcomed their second child together.
DJ Caise and wife Xerona welcome 2nd child
Xerona and DJ Caise tied the knot in 2018.
Xerona took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, where she announced the arrival of their baby.
"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11 Welcome to our family, Oluwaseyipe Aviya Phillips. You are blessed baby girl 💞," she captioned the photos.
Congratulations to the Philips from all of us at Pulse.
Xerona and DJ Caise got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Aurelia Aderinsola Phillips, in 2019.
Xerona is one of the daughters of the former Cross River State, Donald Duke.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng