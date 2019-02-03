On Sunday, February 3, 2019, she put up a piece from a research that confirms 11, to be the accepted legal age before an individual can be regarded as giving approval for sexual activity.

When this has been violated, that is, when sexual interaction between an older person and a child who is 10 years old and below has taken place, only then is it statutory rape according to the law.

Di'Ja is concerned about this as it could mean harming the future. New trends have overtaken old values making them totally obsolete but Nigeria seems to be lagging behind farther than most.

Currently, it is rated as the nation with the lowest age of consent in the world set at 11. In the Middle Eastern Kingdom of Bahrain, the age of consent is 21 -- almost double the number in Nigeria.

"This isn’t a fight against religion, tribe, gender but a redirection of our energies and thought processes to protect the ones that birth your nation.

"If children become psychologically, physically and emotionally damaged before a certain age all you will have are adults with suppressed memories of abuse, which lead to psychological mind ware-fare," the singer counsels from her IG.

Marriage without consent

Child marriage can also be concerning. The move to marry an older man is not likely a decision a 15-year-old girl will be so eager to make.

In Anambra State, a girl of this age named Chinwe was the topic of a social media campaign #RetrieveChinwe started to deliver her from an arranged marriage her family supported.

It was to be a union between her and a 56-year-old Izuchukwu Igwilo, who reportedly has Down Syndrome.

The distasteful thought of such marriage ensured the intervention of a Nigerian Lawyer and human rights activist, Prince Gwamnishu Emefiele Harrison who was able to fulfill a vow to save young Chinwe from a marriage she gave no consent to.

Pulse has analysed that there is a conflicting interpretation when it concerns the principles that have been laid down to determine legitimate marriages. It is a job for legislators making sure that the Nigerian laws are able to reflect the ideals of humanity.