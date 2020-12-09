Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy was recently hosted by a leading digital bank in the country, V bank.

Expressing his joy over the bank's decision to host him to a private party, Don Jazzy said he was humbled to be part of their team.

"I’m humbled to have celebrated this evening with the great minds at V Bank. I don’t take for granted the feeling of belonging to something so phenomenal in the wake of digital banking in Nigeria," he said.

Expressing his gratitude before guests as a proud father watches [VBank]

"It means so much to me spending a new phase of my life with a partner that effortlessly shares my vision to financially empower digital natives."

He also used the opportunity to appreciate ten of his lucky fans selected to celebrate with him.

Guests having fun at the party [VBank]

He also presented each of them with gifts for coming.

According to the Senior Product Manager of V bank, Ebere Ahaotu, the night was to celebrate the birth and heart of a great man.

Senior Product Manager V bank, Ebere Ahaotu (m) and Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Efeturi Doghudje (r), and Don Jazzy [VBank]

The bank also used the opportunity to extend its partnership with the music mogul.