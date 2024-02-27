ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The ex-worker also claims Diddy drugged and possibly raped him.

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims


In the new $30 million bombshell lawsuit, a man named Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, a former producer and videographer for the entertainer, claimed he was sexually assaulted by Diddy on multiple occasions. He also claimed he was subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy, at the rapper's request.

The former producer accused Diddy of groping his genitals, touching his anus, and walking around naked in front of him. Jones went on to allege that the rapper also forced him to watch an intimate video involving Stevie J having sex with another man.

Lil Rod claims this screenshot shows Diddy engaged in sexual activities with a female minor

Furthermore, Jones alleged Diddy hired prostitutes who came into his house in Miami and on one such occasion, he claimed the rapper drugged and possibly raped him.

He also claimed a female cousin of Diddy's girlfriend, Yung Miami, also sexually assaulted him, adding that she allegedly attempted to have sex with him in front of Diddy and members of his staff.

While speaking to TMZ, Diddy's lawyer, Shawn Holley, debunked all accusations by the former employee, labelling it as a cash grab.

She said, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.

"Our attempts to share this proof with Mr Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate actions against those who make them."

This is not the first time a sexual assault accusation has been levelled against Diddy. Most recently in November 2023, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, accused him of sexual abuse throughout their relationship. However, the $30 million lawsuit was settled out of court less than a day after it was filed.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

