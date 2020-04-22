Juliet Ibrahim wants her ex-boyfriend to move on with his life as his only shot at fame was their failed relationship.

Ibrahim use to date rapper, Iceberg Slim between 2017 and 2018 until things took a different direction.

The actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, threw shades at her ex-boyfriend.

"My mood when I realize that Your only claim to fame was dating me... ✍🏼🤣," she wrote.

She went on to advise him to move on with his life as talking about her all the time has become stale.

For many, the only ex-boyfriend that fits this description is Iceberg Slim.

The singer has used every opportunity to talk bout their failed relationship and why it didn't work out.

Back in February 2020, the rapper in an Instagram post revealed that he has been dragged severely for cheating on Ibrahim.

For those who aren't familiar with the story, Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim were in one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships in the country between 2017 and 2018.

It didn't take long before the cracks in the relationship began to show its ugly head.

Ibrahim deleted all his photos from her Instagram page and severed ties with Slim.