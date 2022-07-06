RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dice Ailes spoils mum with new house

Odion Okonofua
Dice Ailes out with groovy sound “Money Dance”

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

In a video shared via his page, he is seen touring the new house with his mother.

His obviously excited mother could not hide her joy as she was shown the property.

She went on to offer prayers in the Yoruba dialect for her son.

"Bought her a house ❤️🙏," he captioned the video.

Dice Ailes is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper.

He was nominated for Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2016.

The music star has some hit singles to his credit including 'Miracle' 'Otedola' and 'Mr Biggs.'

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

