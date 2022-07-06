Dice Ailes spoils mum with new house

In a video shared via his page, he is seen touring the new house with his mother.

His obviously excited mother could not hide her joy as she was shown the property.

She went on to offer prayers in the Yoruba dialect for her son.

"Bought her a house ❤️🙏," he captioned the video.

Dice Ailes is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper.

He was nominated for Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2016.