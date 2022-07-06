Dice Ailes spoils mum with new house

Nigerian singer Shasha Damilola Alesh popularly known as Dice Ailes has bought a house for his mother.
The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
In a video shared via his page, he is seen touring the new house with his mother.
His obviously excited mother could not hide her joy as she was shown the property.
She went on to offer prayers in the Yoruba dialect for her son.
"Bought her a house ❤️🙏," he captioned the video.
Dice Ailes is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper.
He was nominated for Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2016.
The music star has some hit singles to his credit including 'Miracle' 'Otedola' and 'Mr Biggs.'
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng