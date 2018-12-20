Dice Ailes has been appointed as a National Youth Ambassador for Sport by the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung.

This appointment took place at the National Sports festival in Abuja, where Dice Ailes wowed fans with his fans favourite hits and his appointment was surely the icing on the cake.

Speaking on this proud moment, Dice Ailes share that he felt hounoured to be given such great recognition, stating that he was on top of the world, maybe on cloud 9 after being singled out of up to 70% of Nigeria's 180 million population to serve as the points-person.

With this new development, Dice Ailes joins the list of celebrities who have been recognised by prestigious organisations and establishments for their contributions in the society. Recall that a few weeks ago, DJ Cuppy was also made an ambassador by the international non-governmental organisation, Save The Children, UK.

DJ Cuppy is now an ambassador for Save The Children

DJ Cuppy's benevolent heart has been recognised as she has been named a new ambassador for the international non-governmental organisation, Save The Children, UK. The billionaire heiress announced this on her Twitter page on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. According to her, she also joins the African advisory board of the NGO.

"So proud to be announced as the newest Ambassador of @SaveChildrenUK and also to join as a member on the African Advisory Board! Looking forward to working around the continent to save children’s lives... #CuppyCares," she tweeted.

DJ Cuppy's latest achievement isn't coming as a surprise because it is well known of her benevolent heart. She has impacted a lot in society by giving back and helping people in need.