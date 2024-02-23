ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Deyemi Okanlawon just shared the romantic story of how he met his wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"She get pride pass me, last last na me still go meet am," he said laughing.

Deyemi and Damilola Okanlawon are now proud parents to three boys
Deyemi and Damilola Okanlawon are now proud parents to three boys

Recommended articles

The actor revealed this during a recent interview with Pulse on the One-on-One show. Both Deyemi and his wife, Damilola, pursued degrees in Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos. However, despite sharing the same academic path, Deyemi initially refrained from approaching her because he wanted her to greet him first. This was during what he humorously referred to as his 'God's gift to women' phase.

"So what happened was, I used to see her with girls that I know because they used to hang out. You know how girls used to hang out in cliques...So they'd be walking down the hallway and I'd be walking towards them and they would stop and I would say hello to every single one of them except my wife because she won't say hello first," he said, laughing.

Despite his initial hesitation, he approached her and spoke to her one day, and even after finishing school, they continued to cross paths.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She get pride pass me, last last na me still go meet am. We got out of school and because we had the same circle of friends, people were getting married so we were always on bridal trains together. One day, I went to present a cake made my by mum at a wedding she was at; it was her cousin's wedding," he said.

With a coy smile, he continued: "And her cousin who was my friend said to her "can you please go get something for my friend to eat?" And she couldn't say no and you could see the look on her face and I was basking in it."

The turning point came when they reconnected after Deyemi became a single man after which they tied the knot.

In his words: "Then about a year later when I was single, we met again. I was working a 9-5 when we married, she got married to me as a working professional. But when we were dating I told her that I felt that there was something for me in acting and by that same year I got an acting gig. And she found herself married to an actor."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Deyemi Okanlawon just shared the romantic story of how he met his wife

Deyemi Okanlawon just shared the romantic story of how he met his wife

What should you expect from the new 'Aníkúlápó' series? We watched 2 episodes

What should you expect from the new 'Aníkúlápó' series? We watched 2 episodes

You won't believe these 3 'real jobs' Trevor Noah held before becoming famous

You won't believe these 3 'real jobs' Trevor Noah held before becoming famous

'It Blooms in June' from First Features Project has commenced streaming on Prime Video

'It Blooms in June' from First Features Project has commenced streaming on Prime Video

Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'

Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'

Court rejects Davido's application for stay of proceedings in ₦2bn breach of contract lawsuit

Court rejects Davido's application for stay of proceedings in ₦2bn breach of contract lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joeboy [Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images]

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

In 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed that he was attacked, but Osundairo states that Smollett hired him and his brother [Just Chude]

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

Basketmouth claps back at a troll [Instagram/@basketmouth]

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem and his wife Yetunde

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney