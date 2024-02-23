Deyemi Okanlawon just shared the romantic story of how he met his wife

The actor revealed this during a recent interview with Pulse on the One-on-One show. Both Deyemi and his wife, Damilola, pursued degrees in Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos. However, despite sharing the same academic path, Deyemi initially refrained from approaching her because he wanted her to greet him first. This was during what he humorously referred to as his 'God's gift to women' phase.

"So what happened was, I used to see her with girls that I know because they used to hang out. You know how girls used to hang out in cliques...So they'd be walking down the hallway and I'd be walking towards them and they would stop and I would say hello to every single one of them except my wife because she won't say hello first," he said, laughing.

Despite his initial hesitation, he approached her and spoke to her one day, and even after finishing school, they continued to cross paths.

"She get pride pass me, last last na me still go meet am. We got out of school and because we had the same circle of friends, people were getting married so we were always on bridal trains together. One day, I went to present a cake made my by mum at a wedding she was at; it was her cousin's wedding," he said.

With a coy smile, he continued: "And her cousin who was my friend said to her "can you please go get something for my friend to eat?" And she couldn't say no and you could see the look on her face and I was basking in it."

The turning point came when they reconnected after Deyemi became a single man after which they tied the knot.