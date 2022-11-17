Destined Kids' Rejoice Iwueze traditionally weds her partner

Recall that on September 9, the former child star confirmed her engagement to her partner. Rejoice shared pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring at the time and wrote: “You Brighten My World In Million Ways and I’m Blessed To Call You “MINE”, I Said “YES” To Forever."

In her social media posts, she stated that yesterday's traditional wedding ceremony marked a new phase, dawn, level, and chapter for her. She added that she is thrilled to be doing everything alongside her partner. Samuel, her spouse, is a specialist in forex, a farmer, and a data analyst.

“It’s a new phase, It’s a new dawn, It’s a new level, It’s a new chapter. This next level is just bubbling in my heart and I’m super excited I’m doing this with you baby. Let’s do it traditionally today baby.”

After the publication of their popular song Joy, Joy, Joy, Rejoice and her siblings Favour, Joshua, Best, Caleb, and Wonderful gained popularity. She is currently a gospel soloist.

See Photos Below:

Pulse Nigeria

