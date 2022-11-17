RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Destined Kids' Rejoice Iwueze traditionally weds her partner

Babatunde Lawal

The wedding ceremony was held at the bride’s home in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday, November 16.

Rejoice Iwueze and husband
Rejoice Iwueze and husband

Rejoice Iwueze, the lead singer of Destined Kids, enthusiastically posted pictures of herself and her spouse wearing traditional attires on social media as their traditional wedding ceremony took place yesterday, November 16.

Recommended articles

Recall that on September 9, the former child star confirmed her engagement to her partner. Rejoice shared pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring at the time and wrote: “You Brighten My World In Million Ways and I’m Blessed To Call You “MINE”, I Said “YES” To Forever."

In her social media posts, she stated that yesterday's traditional wedding ceremony marked a new phase, dawn, level, and chapter for her. She added that she is thrilled to be doing everything alongside her partner. Samuel, her spouse, is a specialist in forex, a farmer, and a data analyst.

“It’s a new phase, It’s a new dawn, It’s a new level, It’s a new chapter. This next level is just bubbling in my heart and I’m super excited I’m doing this with you baby. Let’s do it traditionally today baby.”

After the publication of their popular song Joy, Joy, Joy, Rejoice and her siblings Favour, Joshua, Best, Caleb, and Wonderful gained popularity. She is currently a gospel soloist.

See Photos Below:

Rejoice Iwueze and husband
Rejoice Iwueze and husband Pulse Nigeria
Rejoice Iwueze and husband
Rejoice Iwueze and husband Pulse Nigeria
Rejoice Iwueze and husband
Rejoice Iwueze and husband Pulse Nigeria
Rejoice Iwueze and husband
Rejoice Iwueze and husband Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Streaming wars: More competition for Netflix as Paramount+ set to launch in Africa soon

Streaming wars: More competition for Netflix as Paramount+ set to launch in Africa soon

Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Wizkid thrills fans at sold out Madison Square Garden concert

Wizkid thrills fans at sold out Madison Square Garden concert

Destined Kids' Rejoice Iwueze traditionally weds her partner

Destined Kids' Rejoice Iwueze traditionally weds her partner

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a beautiful ode but falls to cliché storytelling tropes [Pulse Review]

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a beautiful ode but falls to cliché storytelling tropes [Pulse Review]

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Winston Duke says Black Panther's King T'Challa is likely to return

Afro R&B singer-songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

Afro R&B singer-songwriter Winny delivers impressive debut single, 'Pretty'

P. Priime, Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

P. Priime, Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Portable

Portable set to marry pregnant lover