Desmond Elliot and wife celebrate 20 years of marriage

Taking to his Instagram, Elliot doted on his wife Victoria, emphasising on their journey together over the last two decades. The emotion-filled post detailed their years of love and companionship.

Pulse Nigeria

He began, "20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day. We have been through the mills, tough times and pains. We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills. What's most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER."

ADVERTISEMENT

The fond post contained lovely pictures of them exchanging little kisses, dressed in matching outfits. In his caption, Elliot continued to express his gratitude towards his wife for being there for him and standing by him.

He continued, "Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person. Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on. Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE. Thank you for being BABAMAI. I love(d)you then. I love you now. I love you tomorrow. Yours, Dezinbong."

The post was welcomed with congratulatory messages and goodwill from Elliot's followers and fans in the comment section.