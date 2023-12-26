ADVERTISEMENT
Desmond Elliot and wife celebrate 20 years of marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Two decades together! What's the secret?

Desmond Elliot and his wife got married in 2003 [Instagram/DesmondElliot]
Desmond Elliot and his wife got married in 2003 [Instagram/DesmondElliot]

Taking to his Instagram, Elliot doted on his wife Victoria, emphasising on their journey together over the last two decades. The emotion-filled post detailed their years of love and companionship.

The happy couple [Instagram/DesmondElliot]
The happy couple [Instagram/DesmondElliot]

He began, "20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day. We have been through the mills, tough times and pains. We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills. What's most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER."

The fond post contained lovely pictures of them exchanging little kisses, dressed in matching outfits. In his caption, Elliot continued to express his gratitude towards his wife for being there for him and standing by him.

He continued, "Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person. Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on. Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE. Thank you for being BABAMAI. I love(d)you then. I love you now. I love you tomorrow. Yours, Dezinbong."

The post was welcomed with congratulatory messages and goodwill from Elliot's followers and fans in the comment section.

Elliot and his wife got married on December 26, 2003 and have since welcomed four children; two sets of twins. Their first set of twins Denzel and Desmond Junior were born in 2006, while Donald and Dawn were born in 2010.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

