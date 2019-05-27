Dencia has reacted to RMDs statement on social media validation and she thinks he is too old to be making statements related to butt enlargement.

The singer expressed her reservations over RMD's comment on social media on Sunday, May 26, 2019. According to her, RMD is too old to be speaking about butt enlargement as it is embarrassing to her. She went on to say that even though she agrees with him over the post, she just feels he isn't the right person to be talking about.

"RMD is older than my dad, I mean 10 years older, I’ll be so embarrassed if my dad was on the internet talking g like this. All these folks steady losing cool points cos of SM. Parents need to stop this SM bants. Why are you 57 a man commenting about boi and butts lifts? Truths is he ain’t lying, cosmetic surgery doesn’t make you feel any better any better a out yourself, that’s why people keep doing it over and over again. Still, I don’t want to it to be him talking about it," she wrote.

We all know that RMD didn't only talk about butt enlargement when he shared that post some hours ago.

As he made a case for the various things people do on social media to get validation like weight loss, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids and wearing expensive clothes.

"Weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift cannot make you truly happy" - RMD

The veteran actor made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, May 26, 2019. According to him, trying to get validation on social media over personal achievements on social media doesn't really make anyone happy. He went on to reveal that people who are secured in themselves do not post or share their wealth on social media.

"Having been there and done that, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy. Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth, I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote posts a picture of his “machines” or of him “chilling in his private jet”.

"A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama. True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self-discovery) and loving yourself, “even though...” Anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness.✌🏽Outfit: @mudiafrica01 @mudiafrica #RMDSaysSo #SelfDiscovery #SelfValidation #SelfLove," he wrote.

RMD is definitely shaking a table that has a lot of celebrities and public figures on it. One thing we've noticed is that the same celebrities who share posts similar to that of RMDs' are the same people who keep us all busy on their social media pages with their wealth and small wins.