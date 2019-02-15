Reports coming in say Demi Lovato has checked into a rehabilitation center again.

It is not clear why the music star has decided to check in but sources close to The Shaderoom says she is at a rehab center in Hawaii.

There are reports that she admitted herself last week, shortly after people attacked her on social media for a post she made about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arresting rapper, 21 Savage.

This latest development is coming just a few months she had checked into rehab for drug overdose. She, however, was able to pull through and was spotted voting in November 2018. We wish her a quick recovery.

Demi Lovato suffers drug overdose, recovering in hospital

Back in July 2018, Demi Lovato suffered a drug overdose which landed her in the hospital. According to TMZ, Demi was transported by ambulance from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, where she received treatment.

Law enforcement sources, according to TMZ, tell says Demi was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses at her home. They also confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills.

However, the latest news coming in is that Demi Lovato is responding to treatment. Demi's rep tells TMZ, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy ... "