Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend

"It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” an insider close to the singer told the outlet. “He’s a super great guy.”

Pulse Nigeria

The identity of Lovato's new boyfriend is yet to be revealed.

This will be the singer’s first serious relationship since she ended her engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020.

According to reports, the couple struggled to make their relationship work.

Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich back in July 2020.

Lovato is a songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and activist.

She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam later in 2010.