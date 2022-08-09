RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend

Odion Okonofua
American singer Demi Lovato
American singer Demi Lovato [Instagram/DDLovato]

According to PageSix, the singer is dating a musician.

"It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” an insider close to the singer told the outlet. “He’s a super great guy.”

The identity of Lovato's new boyfriend is yet to be revealed.

This will be the singer’s first serious relationship since she ended her engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020.

According to reports, the couple struggled to make their relationship work.

Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich back in July 2020.

Lovato is a songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and activist.

She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam later in 2010.

Lovato became a judge and mentor for the second and third seasons of the U.S. version of The X Factor alongside Britney Spears, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid.

