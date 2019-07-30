Dede Mabiaku has come for those people who have been lately comparing music star, Naira Marley to Fela Kuti.

The veteran singer made this known during an interview with Object TV. An obviously irritated Dede shared his frustration at the comparison between Fela who was the voice for the people and Naira Marley who has been accused of getting his hands stained with fraud.

"I heard a lot of people comparing that young man to Abami Eda Anikpula Kuti. Why are you trivializing the essence of your matters? Why are you bringing down Fela Anikpula Kuti? Why are you rubbishing hi in this corridor of nothingness that is not supposed to be an issue? The boy, was he right in doing what he did? Ask yourselves. Somebody wen dey edutain, because, in everything he did, his tortures were based on wanting to enlighten the people, wake up the minds of the people for the development of the society, with regards for our culture and traditions.

"The typical African culture teaches you not to steal or do tricks to rip off the next man of what is duly his. They are talking about reparation. In reparation, you come out and say these are what my rights are. You denied me my rights and I want them back and by law and rights, I'm going to fight for it. And you duly stand and fight for it. Not to sneak to computer and carry people money and you come and relate yourself with Fela,'' he said.

He went on to advise colleagues of Naira Marley to stop giving him the moral boost that he is the next Fela because he went to jail. He also slammed the latest move 'Soapy' (Initiated by Naira Marley's latest song) which according to him is totally wrong.

Naira Marley has had his fair share of criticism from celebs over the last couple of months. The last time he faced a similar ordeal was in the hands Ruggedman who took him to the cleaners after his controversial statement on Internet fraud.

The veteran rapper made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. According to Ruggedman, anyone can get involved in Internet fraud but it doesn't mean it should be an avenue to disrespect the black race that was sold into slavery.

"@nairamarley My brother, I love your music and all but you need to get one thing clear and do not mislead people. Especially kids on social media. You can do Yahoo all you want, but do not disrespect the part of the black race that was sold into slavery by trying to use it to justify cybercrime. The people who bought slaves died ages ago. If you want to fight that, then start a cause/movement against the British and America. Whoever owned slaves, but stealing the hard-earned money of other people isn't about slavery. You say the Nigerian leaders are looting trillions outta this country, why aren't you hacking their accounts and giving back to the people Robin Hood-style? I swear I go hail you for that one.

"But bro respect the black race and don't try to use it to justify cybercrime. E no-follow. If it wasn't a crime popo won't be busting boys for it. Thousands of qualified Nigerians can't get jobs outside Nigeria because of "yahoo". Their families are suffering. Young Nigerians are suspect everywhere they go because of "yahoo". If you want to do it, enjoy. Nobody is stopping you. But remember that if you do the crime, if you are caught you do the time. I got friends that are into it, I don't judge. I got friends who are in jail as we speak for doing it, I don't judge. All man dey hustle. God bless all our hustles and let's hold our leaders accountable. #NigeriaMustBeGreatAgain #NigeriaisForUsAllNotForAParticularTribeOrGroup," he wrote.

This didn't go down well with Naira Marley as he went on to drag Ruggedman on his Instagram page.