Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of the 'Koko master,' D'banj, you've got to check out the first video of the singer and his new son.

The music star shared the video of his son and his family via his Instagram page on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Obviously, in a very joyous mood, Bangalee, as he is fondly called, can be spotted with his family having a nice time out in Beverly Hills, United States of America. In the video, his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

Just in case you aren't aware, D'banj and Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed their son back in October 2019.

D'Banj welcomed a son with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America barely a month after revealing that he's expecting a child. According to a report by Metronews NG, D'Banj, who was born Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, welcomed his son on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

In August 2019 during an interview with On-Air Personality, Shopsy of Beat FM London, D'Banj announced that he's expecting another son when he was asked about how he coped with the difficulty of losing a child.