Nigerian music star, Dapo Oyebanjo also known as Dbanj has finally come out to address the rape allegation levelled against him by a young lady.

About a week ago, a Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the music star said the allegations are all lies and from the pit of the hell.

"Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell. I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family, and those who believe in me," he wrote.

"I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my Accusation are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team, while the Nigerian Police is Investigating the Criminal aspect of it."

"It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel And this well-timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss. To my fans and loved ones, thanks for the support, your prayers, and your positive comments. The truth will always prevail. God bless us all. 🙏🙏🙏."

The lady in question Miss Babatayo, later came out to reveal herself and demanded an apology from the music star.