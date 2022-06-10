D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

To kick start the birthday bash, Beverly Osu said a word of prayer for the celebrant.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Among those who graced the party were IK Osagioduwa, Wande Coal, Ikechukwu, YCee and Beverly Osu.

DJ Obi was on the wheels of steel as he made guests dance all evening.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by some of the finalists from the last season's edition of Nigerian Idols.

Nigerian singer Skiibii also performed to the delight of the guests.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria