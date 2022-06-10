D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Odion Okonofua
To celebrate the special day, he hosted friends and family at a beautiful party at the Ebony Place located on the exclusive Victoria Island.

To kick start the birthday bash, Beverly Osu said a word of prayer for the celebrant.

Among those who graced the party were IK Osagioduwa, Wande Coal, Ikechukwu, YCee and Beverly Osu.

DJ Obi was on the wheels of steel as he made guests dance all evening.

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by some of the finalists from the last season's edition of Nigerian Idols.

Nigerian singer Skiibii also performed to the delight of the guests.

The birthday celebrant and his wife, Lineo, with some of their friends, later did the traditional cutting of the birthday cake.

