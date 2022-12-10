D'banj breaks silence over alleged N-power fraud

The singer, who was released in the early hours of Friday, December 9, 2022, took to his social media pages on the same day to comment on the arrest and the alleged crime.

D'banj thanked the world for their support and mentioned that he had done all he could to assist the ICPC with its investigation.

He also stated that he has "no business with fraud."

In his words, "global thank you to the world. I was invited to an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth in the matter. I have no business with fraud, all I do is #choplife."

D'banj's ICPC probe

Recall that Pulse reported that on Tuesday, the singer was detained by the ICPC after several calls from the commission were ignored.

It was later confirmed that he is under investigation for allegedly diverting funds released for the federal government’s N-Power project. A project which was initiated in 2016 to combat the country’s unemployment challenges.

D’banj denied any affiliation with the fraud allegations leveled against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

On December 9, 2022, the musician was released after he was said to have cooperated with the Commission during their probe and nothing incriminating was found against him.

His lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi said that D'banj was released on supervised probation but couldn't confirm whether the ICPC had given the musician administrative bail.