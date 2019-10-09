Davido's unborn son is already making the big bucks as he has bagged a major endorsement deal.

The music star announced the good news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. In his post, he revealed that his son is coming into the world 'Super Rich.'

"I’m Super Excited 😜 My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes," he wrote.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma are expecting their first child together.

Davido and Chioma will be getting married in 2020...even though the date hasn't been announced, the countdown to the big day has already kicked off.

Davido confirms that Chioma is pregnant

Days after Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, the artiste confirmed that she is pregnant. Describing Chioma as a beautiful wife, Davido in an Instagram post on Friday, September 13, 2019, praised Chioma for her love for him. The artiste also gave a hint that they are expecting a baby boy.

He wrote: A beautiful life. My beautiful wife. Thank you for everything @thechefchi! And thank you in advance for what we expecting! Recently, the music star took his girlfriend out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her.

Davido already has two daughters — Imade and Hailey — from two baby mamas and there are speculations that Chioma is carrying Davido’s third child.