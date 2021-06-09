Davido's rumoured lover Mya Yafai releases steamy photos months after deactivating IG account
The actress and model returns to social media months after deactivating her IG page.
This comes months after she deactivated her account following reports of her relationship with the music star.
Dressed in a white bodysuit, the Instagram model teased fans with her curves.
Oh...she didn't also forget to show off her massive tattoo at the edges of her hip.
Yafai made the headlines in the country in February, after it was rumoured that she was Davido's new love interest.
The two were spotted holding hands during the music star's trip to the Caribbean for holiday.
Yafai is a model, actress, radio personality and YouTuber.
