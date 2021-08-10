Davido's millionaire heir cousin Bred recounts when he suffered

Nigerian millionaire heir and singer Adebayo Adeleke also known as Bred has revealed how he once suffered.
Bred says life hasn't always been rosy despite coming from a wealthy background.
According to the music star in a video shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, 2021, despite coming from a wealthy background, things were rough for him at some point in his life.
"To be honest, I was just thinking that if I can take it way back to 12, 13, 14 years ago, many people will just think 'oh because my uncle is a billionaire, my dad is a millionaire oh we have had it good since time' noooo. People that know me those days know that I suffered o and my life has just changed," he said.
"I am so grateful to God. This is a special shout out to God. I will not stop serving you, I love you, God, keep pushing me higher. Please God I am enjoying my life, let my life be sweet every day. All my investments, I'm grateful to God. All the show money, I love you, God."
Bred is the son of former Osun State senator and governorship aspirant Ademola Adeleke.
