Nigerian music star, Davido's aide, Aloma DMW, has been involved in a car accident.

Aloma DMW took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 11, 2021, where he shared photos of the badly damaged car.

"Thank God for Life🙏🏿," he captioned the photos.

It is not clear the degree of injuries he sustained after the crash.

Aloma is one of Davido's trusted aides and a member of his 30BG crew.

In 2019 when the music star went on a car shopping spree for his crew members, Aloma was one of the beneficaries.

He got him a Mercedes Benz sedan.