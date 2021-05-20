RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's former P.A. Aloma says he was offered N100M to indict music star in the death of a friend

Odion Okonofua

The circumstance surrounding Tagbo's death remains a mystery.

Davido and Tagbo

Nigerian music star Davido's former personal assistant, Aloma has alleged that he was offered N100M to indict the music star in the death of one of his friends, Tagbo.

Aloma made this known during a chat with veteran rapper Jahbless in his podcast 'Original Intelligence.'

"As we dey Lion Building, Tagbo lawyer show, one person show, I nor wan talk em name. Dem say I be fall man, they carry me go one room. Baba fear industry o because everybody be just dey to bring this guy down," he said.

"They say I be fall man say make I just talk say na David kill am, say he send guys. Baba blank cheque dey o...100 million they make I just write say Tagbo na David kill am."

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Tagbo's death

It would be recalled that Tagbo passed away mysteriously in 2017.

The news of his death was announced by Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma who claimed to be a close friend to the deceased.

She went on to call out Davido over his involvement in Tagbo's death.

