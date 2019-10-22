Davido's fiancee, Chioma has for the first time shared with fans a photo of herself before giving birth to their son, David Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

The professional chef shared the cute photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. We love the photo and the caption was even cuter!!!

"I was literally fed up at this point! 😂😅 📸," she wrote.

Davido and Chioma recently welcomed a baby together and couldn't keep calm about it. Even social media had its fair share of the joyous news as they celebrated with Davido and Chioma on the arrival of their son.

Davido welcomes baby boy with fiancée, Chioma

Davido and Chioma Instagram

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter. Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.

The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos.