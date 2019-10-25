Davido’s fiancee, Chioma shared a very adorable photo of her son and its one of the cutest you'd see on social media today.

The new mum took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, October 24, 2019, where she shared the cute photo everyone is talking about.

One thing that you cant take away from the photo is how peaceful the baby looked.

Chioma and Davido welcomed their first child, Ifeanyi Davido Adedeji Adeleke a few days ago and the buzz about the baby’s arrival has been massive.

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Chioma and Davido welcome first child

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter. Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.

The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

