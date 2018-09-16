Davido's family accounts in FCMB were allegedly frozen by EFCC

news

Davido's family accounts in First City Monument Bank, FCMB, were allegedly frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Dele Momodu tweeted.

The media entrepreneur, who reacted to the allegation by a Twitter handle on Saturday, September 15, 2018, tweeted the information.

Responding to inquiries by some of his followers on Twitter, Momodu wrote, "I repeat, the accounts of Adelekes' family at FCMB were frozen... You heard me? FCMB."

— Dele Momodu Ovation (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The publisher of Ovation magazine went further to write, " I'm a reporter, very committed to reporting authentic news..."

ALSO READ: Dele Momodu reacts to claims that EFCC froze Davido's account

In another tweet, Momodu noted that his source is credible.

Earlier on Saturday, September 15, 2018, Davido had replied an inquisitive follower "Make dem go Wells Fargo for ATL na."

Davido's account allegedly frozen by EFCC

There are allegations that one of the bank accounts of Davido has been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The allegation was made by a Twitter account belonging to @PDP_2019 on Friday, September 14, 2018.

In the tweet, the account alleged that the EFCC froze seven different bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family and which include Davido, his billionaire dad, Dr Deji Adeleke and the Osun state governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.