Davido's family accounts in FCMB were allegedly frozen by EFCC

There are allegations that the EFCC froze some accounts in FCMB, belonging to members of the Adeleke family including that of Davido.

  • Published:
The accounts of members of Davido's family in FCMB were allegedly frozen by EFCC.

Davido's family accounts in First City Monument Bank, FCMB, were allegedly frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Dele Momodu tweeted.

The media entrepreneur, who reacted to the allegation by a Twitter handle on Saturday, September 15, 2018, tweeted the information.

Responding to inquiries by some of his followers on Twitter, Momodu wrote, "I repeat, the accounts of Adelekes' family at FCMB were frozen... You heard me? FCMB."

 

The publisher of Ovation magazine went further to write, " I'm a reporter, very committed to reporting authentic news..."

ALSO READ: Dele Momodu reacts to claims that EFCC froze Davido's account

In another tweet, Momodu noted that his source is credible.

Dele Momodu and Davido finally make up play Momodu took to his Twitter to say he refuses to believe the claims that Davido's account was frozen by EFCC on account of politics. (Instagram/Dele Momodu )

 

Earlier on Saturday, September 15, 2018, Davido had replied an inquisitive follower "Make dem go Wells Fargo for ATL na."

 

In the tweet, the account alleged that the EFCC froze seven different bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family and which include Davido, his billionaire dad, Dr Deji Adeleke and the Osun state governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.

