Davido's ex-signee Trevboi in trouble after alleged fatal shooting at a nightclub

The incident reportedly took place on the night of July 15, 2023 at Bar 38 Nightclub in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

The news broke after the friend of the deceased took to Twitter to accuse Davido's former signee of the crime, calling him 'armed and dangerous'.

His tweet read, "WANTED!!!! WANTED!!!! Shot and killed my friend yesterday in Bar 38 club, Fadeyi. Known as Trevboi. He’s armed and dangerous. Wherever you are Trevboi, you’ll pay the price. Any information about him will be appreciated. Kindly retweet."

Shortly after his post was made and started to make headlines, the PRO of the Nigerian Police Force, Benjamin Hundeyin reacted to the news and announced that investigations have officially commenced.

He tweeted, "We commenced investigation minutes after the incident happened. The suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot. The car and the documents in it are in our custody. Investigation is ongoing."

According to the accuser's accounts on the microblogging app, four firearms were reportedly recovered from Trevboi's vehicle.

The 'Who Dey' singer is said to have allegedly shot the victim three times in the stomach before fleeing. The violence reportedly came as a result of an argument that took place in the nightclub, and the bouncers at the event centre were unable to apprehend him before he fled.