Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday

Odion Okonofua

Chioma teases fans with stunning photos on her birthday.

Nigerian celebrity chef Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma Avril Rowland has released some stunning photos to mark her 26th birthday.

The celebrity chef took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 30, 2021, where she dropped the gorgeous and breathtaking photos.

"God is so good... 26 and blessed!! 🥳🎉💕," she captioned the photos.

Interestingly, Davido is yet to send a birthday shoutout to the mother of his son, Ifeanyi...fingers crossed.

Recall in 2018 when the music star shut down the Internet after he got her a Porshe car for her 23rd birthday.

Happy birthday to Chioma from all of us at Pulse.

