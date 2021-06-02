Davido's baby mama Sophie Momodu says she wept when she realised her daughter wasn't going to bear her surname

The businesswoman and mother of one made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

"I remember my mum and aunties laughing when I was crying because my daughter's last name wasn't going to be Momodu," she wrote.

"I was genuinely distraught and was even arguing and everything they put her father's full names and not a single letter from mine. Pulled out my feminist card and everything Z. E pain me that year sha awww."

Davido and Sophie welcomed their daughter, Imade, back in 2015.

During her 6th birthday, the music star celebrated his daughter in grand style.