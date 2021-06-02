RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's baby mama Sophie Momodu says she wept when she realised her daughter wasn't going to bear her surname

Davido and Sophie welcomed their daughter, Imade, back in 2015.

Davido, Sophie Momodu and their daughter, Imade. [LindaIkeji]

Nigerian music star Davido's first baby mama, Sophie Momodu has recounted how she cried after she found out her daughter was going to bear her surname.

The businesswoman and mother of one made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

"I remember my mum and aunties laughing when I was crying because my daughter's last name wasn't going to be Momodu," she wrote.

"I was genuinely distraught and was even arguing and everything they put her father's full names and not a single letter from mine. Pulled out my feminist card and everything Z. E pain me that year sha awww."

During her 6th birthday, the music star celebrated his daughter in grand style.

Among those who attended the birthday party were the kids of other celebrities like Tiwa Savage and Patoranking.

