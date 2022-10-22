RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

A Nigerian music icon, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Omoniyi Timidayo, whose stage name is Zlatan, both featured as special guests at the children’s party organised by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday in Benin.

Davido attended the ceremony with his fiance, Chioma, which occasion witnessed a large turnout of excited children.

The ceremony featured dance competition with lots prices given to deserving winners.

Amidst shouts of Oba Ato kpee! In greetings to the revered traditional ruler, Oba Ewuare II responded by waving back to his guests in appreciation of their goodwill messages.

This year’s anniversary celebration ends on Sunday with a Thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa church in Benin.

