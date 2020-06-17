Nigeria music star, David Adeleke also known as Davido has unfollowed everyone on Instagram including his soon to be wife, Chioma.

The singer's latest action is coming barely 24 hours after Chioma had taken to Instagram to deny the rumours of domestic violence in their relationship.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the celebrity chef debunked all the rumours, insisting that there has never been any form of violence in their home.

She went to announce that if the rumour of domestic violence in their relationship continues to spread, the necessary legal actions will be taken against the sponsors of such news.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Davido had in a post shared via his Instagram said he was making changes to his lifestyle and promised to stop putting the interest of other people before his.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

He went on to announce that he was changing his phone number because he wanted to do some cleansing.