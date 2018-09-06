The list - in its 3rd year - recognizes influential Africans across different fields
For the second time in a row Africa, thank you. Feeling mighty blessed and honored to be on the list of 100 most influential young Africans alongside so many inspiring people. God is good, grace God is the chief influencer, the connectors connect, I#emo#4oCZ##m only his vessel #TMtotheworld #TMGlow #TMluxury #TMradio #TMvlogs #TMinfluence
The list, which debuted in 2016 recognizes young politicians, activists, influencers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, athletes across 10 categories who are making African proud in Africa and globally.
Founding President of Africa Youth Awards, Prince Akpah said the list features a record 90 new inductees, 10 returnees and 43 females. He also noted that these individuals were shining lights in their respective fields.
Excited about the news, Toke Makinwa, expressed her delight on Twitter after being named on the list for the second year in a row.
Other Nigerian celebrities on the list are, Rapper Falz, multi-award winning singer, Davido, footballers, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa, gospel singer, Frank Edwards, author of Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, comedian, Kenny Blaq, Olasupo Abideen, Obinwanne Okeke, Ubi Franklin and founder of She Leads Africa, Yasmin Belo-Osagie.
Other notable Africans on the list are rappers, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest; singers, Ghanaian Stonebwoy and Tanzanian Alikiba.
Pulse congratulates all inductees.