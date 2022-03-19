RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido takes delivery of Lamborghini Aventador he bought for Christmas

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davidoi has taken delivery of the Lamborghini Aventador he bought for himself last Christmas.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 19, 2022, where he shared videos of the expensive car being delivered to his residence at Banana Island, Lagos.

"Welcome home," he captioned the video.

It would be recalled that the singer revealed he was spoiling himself with the exotic car back in December 2021.

According to cars website, Edmunds, a 2020 Aventador goes for between $417,826 - $517,770.

Davido's Aventador is one of the sleekest models built by the luxury car brand.

However, a few days ago, the music star lamented about expensive it was to get the car out of the port in Nigeria.

"U don't even wanna know how much I just paid to clear my Lambo... Pray for Nigeria ... Jesus," he tweeted.

The new set of wheels will join an already extensive garage of expensive cars, which includes several models of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes Maybach which cost him over N300M.

Davido also owns several Range Rover models and other exotic cars.

The music star has earned his wealth from his successful music career that has spanned over ten years.

The billionaire heir also has major investments in several businesses including a stake in motorsports, aviation and the movie industry.

